WATCH LIVE: Boys quarterfinals conclude at the 13th Region Tournament

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday’s early semifinals are sewn up at the 2023 13th Region Tournament as we now look to see who moves on to Saturday’s late semifinal

Action tips off at 6:00 p.m. with a battle of Tigers as Barbourville takes on Clay County. After that, it’s the Harlan County Black Bears taking on the Corbin Redhounds at approximately 7:30 p.m.

You can watch everything on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable provider for the channel number in your area. If you don’t have access to H&I, we’re streaming all the games on our website WYMT.com and in the player above.

