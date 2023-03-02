SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY: Watching more strong wind and strong storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve spent the day in between weather systems after the rain of overnight last night. We continue, however, to watch a strong storm system head our way as we head into the day on Friday. This system brings with it not only strong gusty winds ahead of storms, but also the possibility for strong to severe storms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It has continued to be a relatively quiet evening, but that will change as a strong low pressure system approaches the Ohio Valley from the southwest. As it does, a warm front will blast across the region with scattered showers and gusty winds pushing through. We’ll have already hit our overnight low in the middle 50s as we get back up into the 60s by daybreak on Friday.

We look to see several rounds of showers and storms into the day on Friday. This system that’s moving in has a ton of wind to work with at the surface and aloft in the atmosphere. This will not only lead to another gusty day with gusts of 50-60 MPH possible at times, it will also provide for a possibility of strong to severe storms as we head into the afternoon hours. The main threat will be damaging winds and heavy rain, but we’ll need to watch for isolated tornadoes as well with just enough spin in the atmosphere. We will certainly watch it! Highs stay mild in the lower 70s. We’re back into the 40s overnight as the front cools us down.

The Weekend and Early Next Week

Some clouds hang around, especially early on Saturday, but much drier and cooler weather is expected as we head into the weekend. Highs stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s, even as some more sunshine works in on Sunday. We’ll continue to see sunshine breakout as we head into the early part of next week.

As we head into next week, we’ll see more warm air as well come back into the mountains. Sunshine continues for Monday, with some showers trying to work in perhaps by Tuesday and Wednesday as highs head back into the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.