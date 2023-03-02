Police asking for help to find suspects accused of breaking into elementary school

Police in Mingo County are asking for your help to identity the suspects in this picture. They...
Police in Mingo County are asking for your help to identity the suspects in this picture. They are accused of breaking into an elementary school and stealing money.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST
MINGO COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One West Virginia sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find several individuals accused of breaking into an elementary school.

Officials say the suspects broke into the Kermit Pre K-8 school around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

We’re told they were inside the building for nearly 30 minutes before stealing money collected from a basketball game.

If you have any information about who these people are, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-235-0300 or message them on Facebook.

