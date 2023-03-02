New Senate Joint Resolution aims to make getting a college degree easier

Hazard Community and Technical College
Hazard Community and Technical College
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than two decades have passed since the Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation regarding higher education reform.

“The educational dynamics, the business dynamics, have changed a lot in the last 25 years,” Sen. Robert Stivers (R-25th) said.

Stivers introduced Senate Joint Resolution 98, calling for the Council on Postsecondary Education to study potential changes that could better prepare students.

That includes educational structures, like the relationship between technical and community KCTCS campuses.

“What should the curriculum be? Do they just need the technical skills training, or should you take what we call traditional English 101 and mathematics, or should you just have technical courses given to you?” Stivers said.

Another possibility is building a public university in Southeast Kentucky that could give students in the region more affordable access to education.

“Maybe, maybe not. How would it impact our privates like UPike (University of Pikeville), Cumberland (University of the Cumberlands), Union (Union College)? You know, we want a full range of thoughts and patterns, costs,” Stivers said.

The resolution has been introduced to the Senate Committee on Education, which Stivers is a part of.

The senate president says his colleagues are also in favor of the study.

“It’s my opinion, and I think a lot of my colleagues are. Let’s have an evaluation up and down the line of postsecondary education. What the conclusions will be, we’ll get recommendations from them, and then we’ll decide if we want to accept their recommendations or not,” Stivers said.

KCTCS Acting President Larry Ferguson says they are ready to cooperate with the Council on Postsecondary education.

“We’re open to working with CPE and the legislature to ensure we are efficient and effective in the delivery of higher education to nearly 100,000 students across Kentucky each academic year,” Ferguson said.

