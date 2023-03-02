Man recovering following Johnson County house fire

Photo Courtesy: W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue Facebook
Photo Courtesy: W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue Facebook(W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is recovering following a house fire earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday night on U.S. 23 near the Johnson/Lawrence County line.

Firefighters from W.R. Castle responded and found the homeowner standing in the driveway with injuries to his arm.

Paintsville Fire and EMS treated the victim at the scene and then took him to a landing zone to be flown out to a hospital. We do not know his current condition.

No firefighters were injured in the incident. Several other organizations also responded to help.

