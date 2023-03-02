Mammoth Cave gives update on hotel renovation project

The roof replacement project features renovations to the exterior of the building to help it blend in with the environment.
By Dwayne Sullivan and Lauren McCally
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave has given an update on its hotel renovation project.

A post on Facebook by the National Park Service says the update is “moving along nicely.” The project was started in December 2021 and funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.

The roof replacement project features renovations to the exterior of the building to help it blend in with the environment.

The project also deals with renovating the indoor lobby of Mammoth Cave Lodge, which will modernize the interior and create a more open and welcoming environment for guests.

Other renovation features include new energy-efficient windows and increased insulation in the roof and walls to help the building’s overall efficiency.

The project is estimated to be completed in the late summer of this year.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook
Large amount of drugs and cash found during two day investigation
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
Boys 13th Region Tournament sees all-Laurel County semifinal
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership

Latest News

While damaging winds continue to be our main threat with Friday's storms, all modes of severe...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible Friday with approaching front
Photo Courtesy: W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue Facebook
Man recovering following Johnson County house fire
Police in Mingo County are asking for your help to identity the suspects in this picture. They...
Police asking for help to find suspects accused of breaking into elementary school
Mammoth Cave gives update on hotel renovation project
Mammoth Cave gives update on hotel renovation project