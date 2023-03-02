Ky. Senate Bill 115 raises concerns from LGBTQ+ community and others

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In February, Senate Bill (SB) 115 was introduced to the Kentucky Senate.

However, many people are opposed because of the language the bill uses.

The bill was written to regulate “adult-oriented businesses and entertainment” and to minimize the exposure of sexually-explicit content to children.

“I look at it as a law or a bill designed to, you know, prevent the sexualization of children by limiting their exposure to things that, you know, maybe young eyes don’t need to see,” Senator Phillip Wheeler said.

In the bill, one of the many examples of adult-oriented entertainment is drag performances, such as those held at Pikeville Pride each year.

However, allies of the LGBTQ+ community said it is more than just drag shows. They fear the wording of SB 115 is too broad, and they said it could limit everyday expression, theatrical performances and popular movies.

(12)”Drag performance” means a performance in which a performer sings, lip syncs, dances, reads, or otherwise performs before an audience for entertainment while exhibiting a gender expression that is inconsistent with the biological sex formally recognized on the performer’s original birth certificate using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers, and this gender expression is a caricatured, advertised, or featured aspect of the performance taken as a whole.

“Anything that has anything to do with gender bending or nonbinary expression or, you know, “Mrs. Doubtfire” would fall under this, like, I don’t think that people realize how severe and dangerous this is,” Pikeville business owner and LGBTQ+ ally Jasmine Meade said.

Sen. Wheeler argued the bill is less about inhibiting the LGBTQ+ community from expressing themselves and more about allowing children to stay innocent.

“For me, sexuality is something that should remain in the bedroom and in your private home, and I don’t think it should be displayed out on the street, and I definitely don’t think it should be displayed in front of children. You know, I think that’s essentially what Senate Bill 115 is getting at, and that’s why I cosponsored it,” Wheeler added.

People who oppose the bill said they are worried about what will be targeted next.

“I hate to see a bill and see legislation and get down that slippery slope of, well, when this happens then what happens next, but it’s really hard not to wonder whenever the bill at stake is so widely encompassing as is,” Meade added.

Kentucky Theater Association President Phil Neace said, via email, the bill’s “unspecific and broad terms” could lead to the “policing” of theatrical performances at all levels, especially when some performances require these “gender twisting” roles.

