Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt on Senior Night 68-66

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior night in Lexington, Ky. as the Kentucky men’s basketball team finished their home schedule welcoming in the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kentucky took an early lead but was unable to hang on after an early second half run by Vanderbilt. The Commodores took it 68-66.

Before the game, six Wildcats were honored as part of Senior night festivities Left-to-right: Brennan Canada, C.J. Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin, and Oscar Tshiebwe. Sahvir Wheeler was also honored but was not able to be on the floor after a medical procedure earlier in the day.

Louisa-native and American Idol winner Noah Thompson also brought the house down with the national anthem before the game.

Vanderbilt stuck around through much of the first half, keeping the game within a point or two midway through the frame. Despite Kentucky’s best efforts, they were able to open up leads, but unable to sustain it late in the half. Vanderbilt went into the locker room with a 34-30 lead, following a buzzer-beating three from Quentin Millora-Brown.

Early in the second half, Vanderbilt expanded their lead to as much as 11, but Kentucky quickly scored nine straight to cut the lead back to one possession. However, Vanderbilt would not go away. In fact, the Commodores kept a lead through much of the second half. Kentucky would only tie it up late in the ballgame, a late 8-0 run capped by an Oscar Tshiebwe to take a brief lead. Vandy tied it right back up and took the lead

Tshiebwe notched yet another double-double, with 21 points, and 20 rebounds, leading the Cats in both categories. Fellow senior night honoree Reeves also scored in double figures. Tshiebwe and Toppin also lead the team with 2 assists each.

Full statistics:

Full statistics from Kentucky's loss to Vanderbilt on Monday, March 1, 2023.. (StatBroadcast)

The loss drops Kentucky to 20-10 and 11-6 in the SEC. The Wildcats will finish the regular season on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark. That game is set to tip Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and you can watch it right here on WYMT, with the All Blue Preview show airing at 11:30 a.m. Postseason play begins next week as the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off on Wednesday.

