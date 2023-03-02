Isom IGA owner honored as WGA Woman of the Year

LAS VEGAS (WYMT) - Isom IGA Owner Gwen Christon was honored as WGA Woman of the Year at The National Grocers Association Show on Monday.

Presented in Las Vegas, Nevada, the award is given annually to a woman grocer who displays strong leadership, a passion for the grocery industry and a commitment to her community.

“Gwen’s incredible journey began in 1973 when she began working at Isom IGA. She then purchased the store from previous owners in 1998, ensuring that the only grocery store in a 12-mile radius stayed in capable hands,” said Kristin Popp, WGA President. “Last summer, Gwen faced one of her greatest challenges as severe floodwaters destroyed her store and much of the surrounding community. Through her perseverance, determination and the strong community connections she had made throughout her career, the store is on track to open later this year.”

