High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 1, 2023)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - It was a great night to open up some boys region quarterfinal action across the mountains!

BOYS

West Jessamine 70, Rockcastle County 50 (12th Region Quarterfinals)

North Laurel 55, Harlan 52 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

South Laurel 70, Pineville 44 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Perry Central 74, Powell County 34 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Letcher Central 78, Wolfe County 64 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Lawrence County 65, Belfry 45 (15th Region Quarterfinals)

Martin County 71, Shelby Valley 64 (15th Region Quarterfinals)

Ashland Blazer 77, Morgan County 54 (16th Region Quarterfinals)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook
Large amount of drugs and cash found during two day investigation
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
Boys 13th Region Tournament sees all-Laurel County semifinal
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership

Latest News

Kentucky men's basketball seniors going through Senior Night festivities before a game against...
Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt on Senior Night 68-66
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
Boys 13th Region Tournament sees all-Laurel County semifinal
Kentucky takes on Florida in Round 1 of SEC Tournament
Late run propels Kentucky to first-round SEC Tournament win
Larry Sparks wins 300th career game as a coach
Leslie County HC Larry Sparks logs 300th career win