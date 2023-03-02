High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 1, 2023)

(WYMT) - It was a great night to open up some boys region quarterfinal action across the mountains!

BOYS

West Jessamine 70, Rockcastle County 50 (12th Region Quarterfinals)

North Laurel 55, Harlan 52 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

South Laurel 70, Pineville 44 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Perry Central 74, Powell County 34 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Letcher Central 78, Wolfe County 64 (14th Region Quarterfinals)

Lawrence County 65, Belfry 45 (15th Region Quarterfinals)

Martin County 71, Shelby Valley 64 (15th Region Quarterfinals)

Ashland Blazer 77, Morgan County 54 (16th Region Quarterfinals)

