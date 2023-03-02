FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible Friday with approaching front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Today will be a bit dreary after some morning rain, but severe weather concern increases as we head toward the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Umbrellas and rain gear will be your friend early as the showers we had overnight will continue into early Thursday before starting to taper off to mainly cloudy skies this afternoon. Could we see a few peeks of sunshine, especially up north? Possibly. I won’t rule it out, but I don’t expect it. Highs will be a little cooler than the records we set yesterday at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport, but will still top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, rain returns and it could be heavy at times. Keep an eye out for ponding water on the roads, and please remember, if you come across floodwater on the road, do what you’re supposed to and don’t make me preach at you on TV and in a Facebook Live. TURN AROUND. Do NOT drive through it. We could even have some rumbles of thunder at times too. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Friday

As of early Thursday morning, the latest SPC outlook still has most of our region in the level 2 severe risk on Friday. That means all threats of severe weather, even brief spin-up tornadoes, are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center still has most of our region under a level 2 severe weather threat on Friday. Stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued! (WYMT Weather)

Here is where we believe our threat levels are for Friday. I still think damaging winds will be the main threat.

While damaging winds continue to be our main threat with Friday's storms, all modes of severe weather are possible. (WYMT Weather)

Based on the current model data, it looks like the rain will take a brief break on Friday morning, which could allow any storms that come later in the day to intensify. Sun is NOT our friend on Friday. Remember that. Heat fires up the atmosphere even more. As of the moment, it looks like the prime time for storms would be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. That’s not to say they couldn’t start later or go longer. We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out. We will be monitoring them all day long and bringing you updates as needed.

It will be a windy day with gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph at times outside severe thunderstorms. Have a way to get weather alerts quickly if you need to. A NOAA weather radio or the WYMT First Alert Weather app are both great tools. Make sure you practice your severe weather safety plans if you didn’t on Wednesday with the statewide tornado drill and the kickoff to Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Highs will climb to around 70 before crashing into the low 40s or upper 30s behind the front Friday night. The severe weather chances should die down after dark as the temperatures drop. Rain will wrap up sometime Friday night too.

Extended Forecast

The good news is even though it will be cooler, we get a rain break this weekend that should last in the first part of next week. Highs should top out in the mid-50s on Saturday, close to 60 on Sunday and get back close to 70 on Monday.

Stay weather aware tonight and tomorrow!

