Deadly crash reported in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man that was killed during a crash on Thursday morning just before 10.

The Logan County Sheriff Office reports Franklin Terry, 83, of Alkol, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along US Route 119.

Deputies say the accident happened as Terry attempted to make a left hand turn on to US 119 from Thornhill Chevrolet to travel northbound on US Route 119.

Deputies say a collision with another vehicle happened in the southbound lanes of US 119.

The driver of the other vehicle involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

