Deadly crash reported in Logan County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man that was killed during a crash on Thursday morning just before 10.

The Logan County Sheriff Office reports Franklin Terry, 83, of Alkol, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along US Route 119.

Deputies say the accident happened as Terry attempted to make a left hand turn on to US 119 from Thornhill Chevrolet to travel northbound on US Route 119.

Deputies say a collision with another vehicle happened in the southbound lanes of US 119.

The driver of the other vehicle involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died following an accident in Chapmanville on Thursday, the Logan County Sheriff confirmed.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com the crash happened close to the Chapmanville exit on US 119.

The accident that happened around 10 a.m. involved two vehicles, officials say.

Law enforcement is working to notify next of kin.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Barbourville takes on Clay County then Harlan County takes on Corbin on night two of the 13th...
Boys 13th Region semifinals set as Barbourville and Corbin punch tickets
A level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place as we head into Friday for our western...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watching more strong wind and strong storm chances
Daniel "Big D" Slone was killed in a house fire on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Kentucky State Police investigating house fire that killed Alice Lloyd grad
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

There is a low risk for tornadoes and hail today, but the major threat will be for damaging...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather on the table today
HB 101 - 5:30 p.m.
HB 101 - 5:30 p.m.
Dining in the Dark - 11:00 p.m.
Dining in the Dark - 11:00 p.m.
Debra Alfarone - 4:30 p.m.
Deborah Alfarone - 4:30 p.m.
HB 101 - 4:30 p.m.
HB 101 - 4:30 p.m.