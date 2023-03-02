2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook
Large amount of drugs and cash found during two day investigation
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
Boys 13th Region Tournament sees all-Laurel County semifinal
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership

Latest News

HB 101 - 5:30 p.m.
HB 101 - 5:30 p.m.
HB 101 - 4:30 p.m.
HB 101 - 4:30 p.m.
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh trial