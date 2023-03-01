Winds whip back up ahead of next system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a beautiful day yesterday, we’ve got clouds on the way back to the region as we head into this afternoon and evening as the next weather system sets its sights on the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds continue to increase as we head through the nighttime hours tonight as our frontal boundary pushes into the region. That will once again lead to a breakout of showers throughout the region as the front works its way through. Lows remain mild overnight into the middle 50s.

After showers stick around early into Thursday, we look to see a bit of a break as we head into the afternoon hours...perhaps with a bit of sunshine peeking out in the afternoon as our frontal boundary gets hung up just to our south. We’ll see some slightly milder air work into the region with breezy westerly winds. We’ll top out right around the middle 60s for daytime highs. However, our next system starts moving toward the region as we head into the nighttime hours, once again increasing the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. Lows stay quite mild, in the lower 50s.

Late Week and Into the Weekend

Friday will be another timeframe to watch very closely, with another breezy day expected. We’ll likely see gusts 40-45 mph accompany a rather strong low pressure system forming to our west. Model consensus is still out on the track of this system, and that would dictate what kind of threat we see, with flooding and severe weather on the table for now. It will be mild as well, with highs in the upper 60s.

Winds calm down into the weekend as the cold front ushers much cooler air back to the region. Highs fall back into the upper 40s for Saturday and into the middle 50s for Sunday. The best news? We’re dry, with plenty of sunshine! We keep it nice too, with highs climbing back into the middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances do look to return as we head for mid to late next week.

