Welcome to March! Active weather pattern returns for the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last day of February ended up being perfect and March will start off that way, but chances for showers and storms will plague us off and on for the next couple of days.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures are actually on the way up this morning thanks to a warm front pushing into the region. Most of us will wake up to temps around the 50-degree mark. We will climb into the mid to maybe even upper 70s this afternoon with some southwest winds. It will be breezy, but not as breezy as Monday night. Weather-wise, look for a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day with more clouds late.

Today starts Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky and the statewide tornado drill is at 10:07 a.m., so don’t forget about that. Make sure you practice your tornado safety plans at school and at work! Know where to go if there is a warning!

As the back half of this front swings through tonight, it’s going to bring chances for showers and storms into play. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side. Most of our region is under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather overnight. Right now, I’m not overly concerned, but it’s never a bad idea to have a way to get alerts while you’re sleeping, like a weather radio or the WYMT First Alert Weather app. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

After some scattered showers early Thursday, I think we stay mostly cloudy. Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 60s for most. Rain chances pick back up Thursday night as another system approaches the region on Friday. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

The Friday system could pack a punch. Showers and storms are possible off and on throughout the day and into the nighttime hours. The SPC has already highlighted parts of our region for a level 2 of out 5 risk. For areas included in that, it means all modes of severe weather are on the table. We still have a couple of days to figure out and pin down the impacts, so I will definitely keep you posted as we get more data in. I can tell you it looks like temperatures will soar to near 70 during the day and crash to around 40 overnight as the front moves through.

The good news is after that, the weekend looks dry and cooler and that trend will continue into early next week.

