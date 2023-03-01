WATCH LIVE: Boys quarterfinals begin at the 13th Region Tournament

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls semifinals at the 2023 13th Region Tournament are set and now it’s time for the boys to take the court.

Our boys quarterfinals are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. on this Wednesday evening as Reed Sheppard and his North Laurel Jaguars are set to do battle with Jae’dyn Gist and the Harlan Green Dragons.

After that, at approximately 7:30 p.m. it’s the South Laurel Cardinals taking on the Pineville Mountain Lions for Saturday’s other early semifinal spot.

You can watch everything on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable provider for the channel number in your area. If you don’t have access to H&I, we’re streaming all the games on our website WYMT.com and in the player above.

