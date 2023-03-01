UofL Health ENT Surgeon gives tips on how to lessen impacts of allergy season

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Allergy Season is in full-effect and a lot of people are already feeling it.

While a lot of people choose to suffer in silence, ear, nose and throat doctors tells us why we don’t have to.

If you’ve felt congested or have been sneezing a lot, you’re not alone.

Allergy season usually goes from late February to the first signs of frost late in the year in late October or November.

Spring is around the time that ear, nose and throat doctors hear more from their patients.

“We see patients coming in often during early spring when things start to thaw and things start to warm up,” UofL Health Facial Plastic Surgeon and ENT Surgeon Dr. Sarah Khayat said. “And allergy season is really bad in Kentucky so the topography and the climate make it an ideal environment for air born pollen.”

Being in the Ohio River Valley means Louisville is one of the top 20 worse cities for allergies.

The different plants and trees in bloom bring almost a year-round impact for folks.

“And every season has it’s own major allergens that we kind of take note and are aware,” Dr. Khayat said. “So as we go into spring the major allergens are actually trees because they start to bloom as the temperature go higher.”

While yes, allergy season can be tough, Dr. Khayat said there are ways to make it easier on yourself.

“Things like cleaning your home frequently, we don’t like to do it but it does help,” Dr. Khayat said. “Installing a hepafilter on your AC system can also help filter out some of the allergens trying to get into your home. Things like doing laundry often to minimize the allergen load.”

Dr. Khayat said medicines like Claritin, Zyrtec and nasal sprays can also help with the irritations.

Those with chronic allergies however, may need additional help.

“For patients who have perennial allergies we usually recommend they get tested,” Dr. Khayat said. “Usually with a skin prick test or a blood test to determine exactly what allergens they’re allergic to.”

Dr. Khayat said you can also check allergen indexes to gauge how much airborne pollen is in the air on a particular day and wear masks and or sunglasses to lessen the irritation.

