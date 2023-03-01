Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Deputies in two different Eastern Kentucky counties have recovered stolen cars, and in one case, returned it to its rightful owner.

Both cases happened on Tuesday, one in Harlan County and one in Clay County.

Deputies with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a Jeep that was originally reported stolen in the Cumberland area. They received a tip that the vehicle was spotted near Putney and one deputy was able to catch it going toward Harlan. While two deputies set up for a traffic stop in the Baxter community, other deputies and members of the Harlan Police Department met up with them to box the Jeep in so the driver couldn’t take off after he was stopped.

In this case, the driver, Caleb Crider, 19, of Cumberland, stopped and was arrested without incident. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking along with another outstanding warrant and taken to the Harlan County Detention Center. Police say the Jeep was returned to the owner.

The second theft in Clay County started much the same way with a report of a stolen vehicle. Several sheriff’s deputies started a search for the car based on the description they were given and eventually found it parked at a home on Rices Creek Road.

The suspect, Anthony Collins, 41, of Manchester, was found inside the home with the keys. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property along with several other outstanding warrants that were active on him.

He was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

