Several Ky. organizations working to help with Medicaid reimbursements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are several Kentucky organizations working to help with Medicaid reimbursements for pediatric behavioral health services.

Kentucky’s Children’s Alliance, alongside two other organizations, are asking Kentucky Lawmakers to adjust Medicaid BHSO groups be paid 100% of Medicare costs.

One of the people presenting their case on Wednesday said that BHSO’s are consistently underfunded, and have been for years.

Kentucky currently only reimburses 75% of the Medicare rate for these services.

“What we know about Medicare rates is that they’re about 80% of costs,” Michelle Sanbron with Kentucky’s Children’s Alliance said. “So when you cut 25% on top of that, it’s just a very sustainable system.”

The Children’s Alliance is a non-profit association of child and family service agencies throughout Kentucky that service at-risk children.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.