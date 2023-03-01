Several Ky. organizations working to help with Medicaid reimbursements

(KWCH)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are several Kentucky organizations working to help with Medicaid reimbursements for pediatric behavioral health services.

Kentucky’s Children’s Alliance, alongside two other organizations, are asking Kentucky Lawmakers to adjust Medicaid BHSO groups be paid 100% of Medicare costs.

One of the people presenting their case on Wednesday said that BHSO’s are consistently underfunded, and have been for years.

Kentucky currently only reimburses 75% of the Medicare rate for these services.

“What we know about Medicare rates is that they’re about 80% of costs,” Michelle Sanbron with Kentucky’s Children’s Alliance said. “So when you cut 25% on top of that, it’s just a very sustainable system.”

The Children’s Alliance is a non-profit association of child and family service agencies throughout Kentucky that service at-risk children.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook
Large amount of drugs and cash found during two day investigation
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
Boys 13th Region Tournament sees all-Laurel County semifinal
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership

Latest News

Mammoth Cave gives update on hotel renovation project
Mammoth Cave gives update on hotel renovation project
Mammoth Cave has given an update on its hotel renovation project.
Mammoth Cave gives update on hotel renovation project
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor.
KY gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron releases plan for educational framework
Tornado sirens
Statewide tornado drill happening Wednesday morning