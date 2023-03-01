Schools participate in a statewide tornado safety drill as part of Kentucky Severe Weather Awareness Week

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - About two hours into the school day, Roy G. Eversole Principal Derek Allen made an announcement over the intercom.

“Please excuse interruption but it is now 10:07 a.m. so at this time we’re going to take part in the statewide tornado drill. I need all students and staff to please report to your safe weather zone areas. This is a statewide tornado drill,” he said.

Students and staff made their way to the designated safe zones and practiced what they would do in a real tornado situation. Principal Allen said they will always prepare for the worst.

“We grew up thinking you know, tornados don’t happen in Eastern Kentucky and that was proven that it does back when West Liberty and Salyersville were hit several years ago. So, for our staff that was real, and, in our minds, our students were probably too young to remember that. But we do want to always take it seriously and be prepared if that were to happen here,” he said.

Tornado drills happened across the state at 10:07 a.m. because March 1st is the first day of Kentucky Severe Weather Awareness Week.

“If a tornado wants to touch down a tornado is going to touch down any time of the year if the conditions are right. We saw those 11 years ago back in 2012 in early March. So, this is why we preach tornado safety during this season. We know it can happen and we know it will happen. It will likely happen again at some point in the future,” said WYMT’s Brandon Robinson.

March 1-7 acknowledges the importance of having severe weather plans. It also encourages families and business across the commonwealth to have severe weather plans for any situation.

