Reports show months of health and safety deficiencies led to issues for Pike County nursing home

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pikeville nursing home facility that houses 90 residents is on track to closing its doors, leaving families to question what is next for their loved ones.

When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released its public notice, terminating the Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center, CMS claimed the center “has failed to substantially comply with Medicare and Medicaid health and safety participation requirements.”

The center was informed of the termination November 16, based on a survey completed November 10. According to documents from the CMS, conditions in the facility “constituted immediate jeopardy and substandard quality of care to residents’ health and safety.” The public notice, dated January 12, says the survey cycle began August 26 and spanned through this month, finding a myriad of mismanagements and health hazards in the facility from daily schedule structure to faulty alarms and equipment.

“Parkview Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center was cited for serious health and safety deficiencies between August 2022 and February 2023 and failed to come into substantial compliance with all required Medicare health and safety requirements within the statutorily required timeframe of six months,” said a CMS spokesperson. “The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is committed to improving the quality of care and quality of life for all nursing home residents. Patient health and safety, access to reliable, high-quality care and the treatment of all residents in nursing homes with dignity and respect is the top priority for all of our efforts.”

The facility was cited for several issues over the last six months that placed it in “immediate jeopardy”- which the CMS defines as “a situation in which entity noncompliance has placed the health and safety of recipients in its care at risk for serious injury, serious harm, serious impairment or death.” And though corrective action was taken to remove the facility from the classification on several occasions, documents maintain “conditions in [the] facility remained out of substantial compliance with program requirements.”

On a September survey, the center was placed in jeopardy for quality of care, resident care plans, administrative concerns, performance quality when one resident was found wandering on the side of the road 2,500 feet from the facility.

“Review of the resident’s Admissions Assessment revealed the resident was assessed to be ‘at risk for elopement,’ however the facility failed to identify the resident at risk, thus did not care plan for the resident to have increased supervision/monitoring,” said documents from the CMS.

The resident had ben noted as cognitively impaired, with increased confusion and previous instances of “roaming on a busy highway” before being placed in the facility. That want to wander, in combination with a faulty door alarm system, allowed them to leave the facility until they were spotted by the road by one of their family members.

Another issue noted on the same survey claims that a resident attempted to use their call light to get help, as was part of their care plan, but was told not to use the light by the State Registered Nurse Aide. This interaction, documents say, culminated in the resident attempting to make it to the bathroom alone. During the trek, the resident is said to have fallen. From the fall, the resident was taken to the hospital where they needed neck surgery.

While issues from the September survey were addressed, a December survey noted continued issues with care plans, a lack of care corrections, and lax COVID-19 testing and safety protocols. In January, after informing the center of its noncompliance, the termination of the Medicare provider agreement was made public and families began looking for answers, unsure how to move forward.

“While we understand the relocation of residents can be challenging for all parties involved, CMS prioritizes resident safety and care quality. We are closely monitoring the relocation of residents to other facilities,” said the public notice.

Calls to “Pray for Parkview” began circulating social media as families, employees, and community members stressed the fear of changing so much for their most vulnerable people- many of whom do not adapt well to large changes.

Parkview administration has yet to confirm a definite closure of the facility.

Last week, facility administrators released a statement to WYMT, saying, “The facility is hopeful that CMS will permit a transfer of the facility provider agreement to another operator to avoid the displacement of residents from their home. Ownership is cooperating with the state and federal agencies and will work to help ensure the health, safety and well-being of each and every resident.”

