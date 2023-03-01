Police: Bell County man charged with manslaughter

Darryl Jones
Darryl Jones(Bell County Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man was charged with manslaughter following a death investigation.

Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department said they were contacted by a family member in July 2022 to investigate the death of Monica Seals.

According to a Bell County Coroner’s Office report, Seals, 50, died from drug toxicity on June 18, 2022.

After an investigation, officials charged Darryl Jones, 58, with manslaughter on Monday.

Jones was already jailed in the Bell County Detention Center on theft, non-payment of court fines, failure to appear and drug charges.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
‘You will have to shoot me’ Suspect fights with deputy during arrest
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties
Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line

Latest News

DUI Arrest
Dozens of empty Fireball bottles found in DUI suspect’s car, police say
Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line
Photo Courtesy: Paramount Arts Center Facebook
Grammy award winning rock group coming to Ashland in May
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor.
KY gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron releases plan for educational framework