Police: Bell County man charged with manslaughter

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man was charged with manslaughter following a death investigation.

Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department said they were contacted by a family member in July 2022 to investigate the death of Monica Seals.

According to a Bell County Coroner’s Office report, Seals, 50, died from drug toxicity on June 18, 2022.

After an investigation, officials charged Darryl Jones, 58, with manslaughter on Monday.

Jones was already jailed in the Bell County Detention Center on theft, non-payment of court fines, failure to appear and drug charges.

