Pike County Fiscal Court hold meeting on ambulance response times

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County Fiscal Court Meeting was held in Phelps Tuesday evening to discuss the need of an ambulance service based in the community.

Pike County officials, ambulance service managers, and folks in the Phelps community came together at the Phelps Volunteer Fire Department to discuss an issue with ambulance response in the area.

“Phelps is the most remote part of Pike County, it’s the longest drive from either the hospitals, and the ambulance provider that has the certificate of need for this area is based in Pikeville and we’re trying to work with them to base an ambulance here,” said Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive.

Some folks claim it has taken nearly two hours for help to arrive, highlighting the issues in Phelps, Feds Creek and Elkhorn.

Solutions were discussed at the meeting, including training more young people as EMS and paramedics.

“Young people would help, you know, training people, and if you get them trained young and they like it, you know, they’ll stick with it. You know, junior firefighter program, it went good here, I got some young guys that they’ve done excellent,” said Kevin Dotson, Phelps Volunteer Fire Department Chief.

During the meeting, officials with the Fiscal Court authorized a temporary solution. The court authorized a bid for a trailer to be placed in Phelps on county property.

Lifeguard is expected to base an ambulance there.

Only six to seven ambulance crews are working at a time in Pike county due to staffing shortages.

