Perry County leaders announce plans to build state-of-the-art sports complex

Sports Complex Concept Plan
Sports Complex Concept Plan(Perry County Fiscal Court)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Perry County Fiscal Court announced they bought property near East Perry Elementary School to build a state-of-the-art sports complex.

The project will include six baseball fields, a concession stand and seating in the center of the fields, three football fields that will also serve as soccer fields, a track, six tennis courts that will also include pickleball, two basketball courts, playgrounds, a sensory playground, putt-putt golf, a batting cage, picnic shelters and parking.

The baseball fields will be built to meet size requirements for minor league, little league, softball and high school leagues.

Officials said the facility will be built in phases as funding allows.

Once it is finished, Perry County will be able to host large sports tournaments.

“This will draw in tourists from all over the state, spending dollars in our community,” a post read on Facebook.

