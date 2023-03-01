NWKY non-profit partners with EKY church to help flood survivors

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Immediately following July’s devastating flood, County Line Community Church in Perry County became a staple for those who were trying to rebuild their lives.

And even seven months later, church members are still serving those in need.

“It feels good to still be working and to still be helping folks,” said the church’s pastor, Anthony Mullins. “A lot of times after the big event is over and the floods gone away and its not making the news, a lot of people tend to forget, but those people are still here, they’re still hurting, and they still have needs that need to be met.”

To help in these efforts, 4 Good Community, of Henderson, Kentucky, set up at the church to deliver truck loads of food, clothing, furniture and other items.

“We’re just blessed to be able to have that opportunity to make a difference and take, you know, the extra resources from our economy, from the retailers, and other organizations and put them in the areas that are most needed,” said 4 Good Community President Jeff Kingery.

These donations impacted flood survivors like Melda White of Breathitt County.

“Its hard. Its hard, but you know, I thank God every day that there are people out here to help,” White said.

Representatives with 4 Good Community said their work is not ending here.

“So, with our mobile buses, we try to make reappearances every few months, so we should probably be back in this area anywhere from 60 to 90 days,” said Kingery.

To learn more about the organization, you can visit 4 Good Community’s website.

Those with County Line Community Church said they will be hosting more recovery groups to help those in the area, and they will also be hosting more food giveaways in the near future.

To keep up with the church’s giveaways, you can join their Facebook group.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.