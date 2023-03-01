Lexington detective arrested in Estill County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A detective with the Lexington Police Department was arrested Tuesday on outstanding charges in Estill County.

According to officials with the Lexington Police Department, Detective Ryan Raker was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on a warrant from the Estill County Sheriff’s Office.

Raker has been charged with second degree child abuse and was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

Raker was placed on administrative leave from his duties with Lexington Police.

