HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Eagles are heading to the regional semifinals, and Coach Larry Sparks will seek Win No. 301.

Sparks won his 300th career game as a coach in Leslie County’s first-round regional win over Estill County.

The Lady Eagles will host Knott Central in the 14th Region semifinals on Friday, March 3 at 7:45 p.m.

