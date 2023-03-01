Late run propels Kentucky to first-round SEC Tournament win

Kentucky takes on Florida in Round 1 of SEC Tournament
Kentucky takes on Florida in Round 1 of SEC Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The reigning SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament champions advanced to the second round of this year’s tournament with a win over Florida.

Kentucky led by just one point at halftime, but a scoring run in the second half helped the Cats win 72-57 over the Gators.

Kentucky-Florida SEC Tournament Box Score
Kentucky-Florida SEC Tournament Box Score(StatBroadcast)

14-seed Kentucky will play six-seed Alabama in the second round of the tournament on Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
‘You will have to shoot me’ Suspect fights with deputy during arrest
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties
Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line

Latest News

Larry Sparks wins 300th career game as a coach
Leslie County HC Larry Sparks logs 300th career win
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - Night 2 of Regional Tournaments
OVC Basketball Awards - February 28, 2023
OVC Basketball Awards - February 28, 2023
Corbin takes on Pineville then Bell County takes on Jackson County on night two of the 13th...
Corbin and Jackson County to battle for Girls 13th Region Championship berth