Late run propels Kentucky to first-round SEC Tournament win
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The reigning SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament champions advanced to the second round of this year’s tournament with a win over Florida.
Kentucky led by just one point at halftime, but a scoring run in the second half helped the Cats win 72-57 over the Gators.
14-seed Kentucky will play six-seed Alabama in the second round of the tournament on Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m.
