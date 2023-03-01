Late run propels Kentucky to first-round SEC Tournament win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The reigning SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament champions advanced to the second round of this year’s tournament with a win over Florida.

Kentucky led by just one point at halftime, but a scoring run in the second half helped the Cats win 72-57 over the Gators.

Kentucky-Florida SEC Tournament Box Score (StatBroadcast)

14-seed Kentucky will play six-seed Alabama in the second round of the tournament on Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.