Large amount of drugs and cash found during two day investigation

Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook(Hazard Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has taken a large amount of drugs off the streets following two raids in two days.

On Tuesday, Hazard Police witnessed a car leaving a known drug house they have been watching for an ongoing investigation. The officers stopped the car and noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from it when they approached.

During a search of the vehicle, police found several bags of meth, marijuana, heroin, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and $7,800 in cash. Officers took 3 people into custody. We do not know their names or charges.

On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant and raided the Gorman Hollow home they had been watching. Inside, they found several large bags of meth, marijuana, other drugs and drug paraphernalia along with more than $750. One person was arrested there. Their name was not released either.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
‘You will have to shoot me’ Suspect fights with deputy during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Kentucky woman arrested after pointing gun at police
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel County woman threatens to kill deputy during arrest

Latest News

Trace Adkins is coming to Pikeville for Hillbilly Days 2023 on Saturday, April 22nd!
Country superstar Trace Adkins coming to Pikeville for Hillbilly Days concert
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky School Board Association
Floyd County doctor named Kentucky School Board Member of the Year
WYMT First Alert Weather
Welcome to March! Active weather pattern returns for the next few days