Large amount of drugs and cash found during two day investigation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has taken a large amount of drugs off the streets following two raids in two days.

On Tuesday, Hazard Police witnessed a car leaving a known drug house they have been watching for an ongoing investigation. The officers stopped the car and noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from it when they approached.

During a search of the vehicle, police found several bags of meth, marijuana, heroin, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and $7,800 in cash. Officers took 3 people into custody. We do not know their names or charges.

On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant and raided the Gorman Hollow home they had been watching. Inside, they found several large bags of meth, marijuana, other drugs and drug paraphernalia along with more than $750. One person was arrested there. Their name was not released either.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

