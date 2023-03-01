KY gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron releases plan for educational framework

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Republican candidates for Kentucky’s top job released his plan for education if he is elected.

Current attorney general and, by some polls, leading GOP candidate for governor Daniel Cameron said the framework includes 4 priorities: defending Kentucky’s values, raising teacher pay, reducing bureaucracy and keeping politics out of the board of education.

“Kentucky parents deserve the best possible education for their children,” said Cameron in a news release. “My framework puts parents, students, and teachers ahead of any ideology or radical influence. We have been told we need to make a choice between supporting our teachers and giving parents a say in their children’s education. That does not have to be the case, and, in my administration, that will end.”

The news comes one day after current Agriculture Commissioner and fellow GOP candidate Ryan Quarles announced he would work to legalize medical marijuana in his first year as governor.

Besides Cameron and Quarles, former UN Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft, State Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, along with Eric Deters, Jacob Clark, David Cooper, Bob DeVore, Dennis Ormerod, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie Smith are running in a crowded race for the Republican nomination.

Geoff Young and Peppy Martin are running on the Democratic side against incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear.

You can read Cameron’s education framework below:

  • Defend Kentucky’s Values. I will end the teaching of Critical Race Theory and stop the Kentucky Department of Education from promoting any curriculum or policy that encourages the teaching of woke ideologies in our K-12 public education system. Students should go to school to learn the skills necessary to be productive citizens, not to distrust or fear their classmates because of the color of their skin or to have identity politics forced on them.
  • Raise Teacher Pay. In my first budget, I will propose legislation that raises the starting pay for teachers and ensures that no teacher’s salary is below the new starting-pay benchmark. I will also propose a bill giving a stipend to every teacher in Kentucky to help offset the personal expenses they incur purchasing school supplies.
  • Reduce Bureaucracy. Burdensome paperwork and bureaucrats have made teachers’ jobs harder. In my Administration, I will work with educators and administrators to reduce this burden. Our teachers should be focused on teaching, not red tape.
  • Keep Politics Out Of The Board Of Education. I will only appoint members to the Kentucky Board of Education who understand the needs of teachers, refuse to allow our students to be indoctrinated, and welcome parents’ involvement. I will not appoint members who favor bureaucracy and woke virtue-signaling over the success of our kids.

