High School Scoreboard - Night 2 of Regional Tournaments

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Regional tournaments are underway across the state.

Girls’ 12th Region Tournament

Mercer County 61, Danville Christian 47

Southwestern 66, Somerset 35

Girls’ 13th Region Tournament

Jackson County 58, Bell County 38

Corbin 57, Pineville 42

Girls’ 14th Region Tournament

Knott Central 59, Breathitt County 33

Leslie County 58, Estill County 53

Girls’ 15th Region Tournament

Lawrence County 67, Paintsville 59 (overtime)

Pike Central 43, Shelby Valley 41

Girls’ 16th Region Tournament

Boyd County 53, Lewis County 41

Morgan County 65, Fleming County 55

