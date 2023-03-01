High School Scoreboard - Night 2 of Regional Tournaments
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Regional tournaments are underway across the state.
Girls’ 12th Region Tournament
Mercer County 61, Danville Christian 47
Southwestern 66, Somerset 35
Girls’ 13th Region Tournament
Jackson County 58, Bell County 38
Corbin 57, Pineville 42
Girls’ 14th Region Tournament
Knott Central 59, Breathitt County 33
Leslie County 58, Estill County 53
Girls’ 15th Region Tournament
Lawrence County 67, Paintsville 59 (overtime)
Pike Central 43, Shelby Valley 41
Girls’ 16th Region Tournament
Boyd County 53, Lewis County 41
Morgan County 65, Fleming County 55
