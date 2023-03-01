Grammy award winning rock group coming to Ashland in May

Photo Courtesy: Paramount Arts Center Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Paramount Arts Center Facebook(Paramount Arts Center Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you ready to rock? Officials at one Northeast Kentucky music venue have a big announcement for you!

Grammy award-winning rock group Gov’t Mule is coming to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Thursday, May 11th.

The band formed in 1994 as a side project to the Allman Brothers Band and released their debut album in 1995.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Wednesday, March 8th at 10 a.m.

You can find a link to buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
‘You will have to shoot me’ Suspect fights with deputy during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Kentucky woman arrested after pointing gun at police
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel County woman threatens to kill deputy during arrest

Latest News

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor.
KY gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron releases plan for educational framework
Trace Adkins is coming to Pikeville for Hillbilly Days 2023 on Saturday, April 22nd!
Country superstar Trace Adkins coming to Pikeville for Hillbilly Days concert
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook
Large amount of drugs and cash found during two day investigation
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties