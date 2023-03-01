Grammy award winning rock group coming to Ashland in May

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you ready to rock? Officials at one Northeast Kentucky music venue have a big announcement for you!

Grammy award-winning rock group Gov’t Mule is coming to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Thursday, May 11th.

The band formed in 1994 as a side project to the Allman Brothers Band and released their debut album in 1995.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Wednesday, March 8th at 10 a.m.

You can find a link to buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.