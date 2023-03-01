Floyd County doctor named Kentucky School Board Member of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky physician took top honors at a recent awards ceremony in Louisville.

In late February, the Kentucky School Board Association voted Floyd County’s Dr. Chandra Varia as their pick for school board member of the year for 2023.

Varia has served on the board for more than 20 years and in that time helped champion early childhood education and literacy initiatives.

“Truly speaking, I never felt it is work,” Varia said during the awards ceremony. “I really, really enjoy to be a school board member. Taking care of children, fulfilling needs of every child, and taking care for the bright future from birth to adulthood. They give me happiness.”

While Varia was the only educator recognized from our region, KSBA officials also selected a Bell County high school student for a financial award.

Austin Robbins was awarded the First Degree College Scholarship. As part of that honor, Robbins will receive $2,500 to go towards his college education.

