Dozens of empty Fireball bottles found in DUI suspect’s car, police say

DUI Arrest
DUI Arrest(London Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday morning, London Police said a Hyden man was found slumped over in a running car on the side of the Hal Rogers Parkway.

Officers said they were called to the scene and had trouble waking the driver. They added he had slurred speech and had vomited on himself.

Derek Blake Adams, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to wear a seat belt.

After searching the car, officers said they found several Fireball whiskey buckets and 40 empty, airplane-sized bottles of Fireball.

Officers also said Adams failed several field sobriety tests.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

