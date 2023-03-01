Crews fight house fire in southern W.Va.

By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Williamson, Mingo County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Mulberry Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews from the Williamson and Chattaroy volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

