Country superstar Trace Adkins coming to Pikeville for Hillbilly Days concert

Trace Adkins is coming to Pikeville for Hillbilly Days 2023 on Saturday, April 22nd!
Trace Adkins is coming to Pikeville for Hillbilly Days 2023 on Saturday, April 22nd!(Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The wait is over! We now know who is playing the annual Hillbilly Days concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

Country superstar Trace Adkins is bringing his “Somewhere in America” tour to town on Saturday, April 22nd. His special guest will be the James Barker Band.

You can get tickets for the show at the Community Trust Bank Box Office at the arena or on Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices will range from $39.50 all the way up to $128.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
‘You will have to shoot me’ Suspect fights with deputy during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Kentucky woman arrested after pointing gun at police
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel County woman threatens to kill deputy during arrest

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook
Large amount of drugs and cash found during two day investigation
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky School Board Association
Floyd County doctor named Kentucky School Board Member of the Year
WYMT First Alert Weather
Welcome to March! Active weather pattern returns for the next few days