Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line

By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police found a body in water near the Kentucky and Tennessee state line Wednesday morning.

A Facebook post from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department states, Whitley County Dispatch received a call from the Jellico Police Department about a potential body in Elk Creek behind the Save-A-Lot on US 25.

When deputies arrived, the body was located in the creek.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

