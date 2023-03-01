Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police found a body in water near the Kentucky and Tennessee state line Wednesday morning.
A Facebook post from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department states, Whitley County Dispatch received a call from the Jellico Police Department about a potential body in Elk Creek behind the Save-A-Lot on US 25.
When deputies arrived, the body was located in the creek.
Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.
