Beckley ARH housekeeper’s quick actions help save a life


Beckley ARH housekeeper’s quick actions help save a life
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley ARH housekeeper is honored for his extraordinary efforts to help save a life.

Zachary Ripple reported to work on Sunday morning for what he thought would be an ordinary shift. Just after he finished cleaning a young man’s room, he heard a thud. He went back in and found the man unconscious. He then sprang into action by recruiting the help of two nurses who were able to bring in a crash cart to resuscitate the man.

It was not until he returned to work three days later that he learned the man had gone into cardiac arrest and his quick response likely saved the patient’s life.

He was applauded by his co-workers at the hospital this week for his extraordinary efforts, but he simply credits care for patients as a normal part of his job.

“It’s an honor. I just thank everybody for that. I appreciate it so much. The most important thing to me is that the patient is alright.”

Ripple celebrates his 10-year anniversary as an employee at the hospital this year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Caleb Crider (left) was arrested in Harlan County while Anthony Collins (right) was arrested in...
Stolen cars recovered by police in two EKY counties
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Police Department Facebook
Large amount of drugs and cash found during two day investigation
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
Boys 13th Region Tournament sees all-Laurel County semifinal
Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership

Latest News

While damaging winds continue to be our main threat with Friday's storms, all modes of severe...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible Friday with approaching front
This map from the NWS shows all of the tornadoes that affected Kentucky and the surrounding...
11 years later: Looking back on the March 2nd, 2012 EKY tornado outbreak
John Calipari post-Vanderbilt
SB115 - 11:00 p.m.
SB115 - 11:00 p.m.
WGA Woman of the Year
Isom IGA owner honored as WGA Woman of the Year