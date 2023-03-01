Beckley ARH housekeeper’s quick actions help save a life

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley ARH housekeeper is honored for his extraordinary efforts to help save a life.

Zachary Ripple reported to work on Sunday morning for what he thought would be an ordinary shift. Just after he finished cleaning a young man’s room, he heard a thud. He went back in and found the man unconscious. He then sprang into action by recruiting the help of two nurses who were able to bring in a crash cart to resuscitate the man.

It was not until he returned to work three days later that he learned the man had gone into cardiac arrest and his quick response likely saved the patient’s life.

He was applauded by his co-workers at the hospital this week for his extraordinary efforts, but he simply credits care for patients as a normal part of his job.

“It’s an honor. I just thank everybody for that. I appreciate it so much. The most important thing to me is that the patient is alright.”

Ripple celebrates his 10-year anniversary as an employee at the hospital this year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.