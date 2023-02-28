‘You will have to shoot me’ Suspect fights with deputy during arrest

Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center(Harlan County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a routine stop early Friday morning quickly turned violent for one deputy in Harlan County.

Just after midnight, the deputy stopped a man riding a bicycle on Sutton Drive in the Dayhoit community.

The suspect, later identified as Cory Ferguson, 31, of Dayhoit, took off in the mountains leading the deputy on a foot chase.

Once the deputy caught up to Ferguson, he resisted arrest and started fighting him. The deputy used his taser to try to help take the suspect into custody, but officials say it had no effect.

Police say the fight continued with the suspect saying “you will have to shoot me.” and “I’m not going back to jail.”.

We’re told the deputy was finally able to get control of him, but as he tried to put the handcuffs on, Ferguson broke free again and ran before the deputy tried to catch him two more times before he broke free and crossed a river.

At this point, more deputies showed up to help and they were able to take the suspect into custody.

Ferguson is charged with assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment against a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police on foot, menacing, and disorderly conduct. He was also served with a probation violation warrant and two failure-to-appear warrants from Bell County Circuit Court.

He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center where at last check he was being held on a $2,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Southern Kentucky man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Whitley Co. Arrest
Whitley County parents arrested following overdose
Kenneth "Kenny" Ray Payne was found dead Sunday evening, February 26, 2023.
Missing Buchanan County man found dead
14 arrests whitley
Multi-agency effort leads to 14 arrests in Whitley County

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police asking for help to find suspect accused in burglary case
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel County woman threatens to kill deputy during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Suspect in deadly shooting involving several police officers dead by suicide
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
Three facing drug charges after police find more than 20 grams of meth inside home