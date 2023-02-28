‘You will have to shoot me’ Suspect fights with deputy during arrest

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a routine stop early Friday morning quickly turned violent for one deputy in Harlan County.

Just after midnight, the deputy stopped a man riding a bicycle on Sutton Drive in the Dayhoit community.

The suspect, later identified as Cory Ferguson, 31, of Dayhoit, took off in the mountains leading the deputy on a foot chase.

Once the deputy caught up to Ferguson, he resisted arrest and started fighting him. The deputy used his taser to try to help take the suspect into custody, but officials say it had no effect.

Police say the fight continued with the suspect saying “you will have to shoot me.” and “I’m not going back to jail.”.

We’re told the deputy was finally able to get control of him, but as he tried to put the handcuffs on, Ferguson broke free again and ran before the deputy tried to catch him two more times before he broke free and crossed a river.

At this point, more deputies showed up to help and they were able to take the suspect into custody.

Ferguson is charged with assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment against a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police on foot, menacing, and disorderly conduct. He was also served with a probation violation warrant and two failure-to-appear warrants from Bell County Circuit Court.

He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center where at last check he was being held on a $2,000 cash bond.

