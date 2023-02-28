Wise County woman killed in SWVA crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Wise County woman was killed in a crash in another Southwest Virginia county earlier this week.

On Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-car crash on Route 647 just north of Route 654 in Washington County.

Police say a Dodge Charger was traveling north when the car left the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line into the path of a southbound Chevy truck.

The driver of the car, Anna McKnight, 20, from St. Paul, died at the scene. Her Facebook profile states she is from Coeburn.

A Facebook post from a cross-country team she was once a part of confirmed she ran for them all four years of high school and won numerous awards. Officials with the Eastside Spartans XC also asked for prayers for her family in the post.

The driver of the truck, Jeffrey Frye, 54, of Sinks Grove, West Virginia, was seriously injured and taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment. No word on his current condition.

VSP is still investigating the crash.

