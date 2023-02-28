WATCH LIVE: Girls quarterfinals continue at the 13th Region Tournament

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve taken the WYMT Game of the Week to The Corbin Arena on the last stop on the Road to Rupp: the 13th Region Tournament.

Tuesday night features the second girls quarterfinals. The Corbin Lady Redhounds take on the Pineville Lady Mountain Lions as game one tips off at 6:00 p.m. Following that game at approximately 7:30 p.m., game two between the Bell County Lady Cats and the Jackson County Lady Generals.

You can watch everything on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable provider for the channel number in your area. If you don’t have access to H&I, we’re streaming all the games on our website WYMT.com and in the player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.