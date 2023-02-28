Two men sentenced to at least 10 years in prison on federal drug charges

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook(Williamsburg Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Whitley County men will spend at least 10 years in prison for their role in a drug trafficking case.

A federal jury handed down the sentences recently for Anthony Anderson, 33, of Bethel Road and William Fields, 45, of Reynolds Hollow Road.

Anderson will spend 250 months, or just more than 20 years behind bars while Fields was sentenced to 124 months, which is just more than 10 years in jail.

Both were convicted of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth or a substance containing meth and 100 grams or more of a substance containing a mix of heroin or fentanyl.

The investigation involved several current and former members of the Williamsburg Police Department.

