Three facing drug charges after police find more than 20 grams of meth inside home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three men are facing a host of charges following a drug raid at a home in Lawrence County this past weekend.

On Saturday, officers with the Louisa Police Department, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and several Lawrence County constables served a search warrant at a home on Ginger Street.

During the search, police found a total of nearly 22 grams of suspected meth along with multiple other items including drug paraphernalia and cash.

Police believe the items were used as part of a drug trafficking ring.

Clarence Harless, 51, of Louisa, Joseph Berry, 40, of Ft. Gay, West Virginia and Chad F. Caudill (No age or location given), were arrested.

Harless is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a persistent felony offender.

Berry is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged on another active warrant for drugs.

Caudill is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At this time, Harless and Berry are still showing up on the Big Sandy Detention Center’s website. Caudill is not.

The case is still under investigation.

