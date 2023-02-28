Quiet now, more showers possible this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A beautiful day around the region today, we’ve got most of another one on the way before the pattern turns active again for the second half of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re on track to enjoy a nice, quiet weather night throughout the region. Skies stay mostly clear, winds remain calm, and that will help us fall down into the middle to upper 40s for overnight lows tonight.

I think we stay dry for much of the day tomorrow as our next system starts to work into the region. We’ll see high clouds filtering in during the afternoon as southerly breezes help get highs back up into the lower to middle 70s. We’ll keep the breezes around overnight as more showers work in early Thursday morning. Lows are mild in the middle 50s.

Late Week and Beyond

Yet more shower activity appears on deck as a frontal boundary gets itself hung up throughout the region, allowing multiple disturbances to ride along it late in the week. Showers continue off and on through the day on Thursday as one of those disturbances pushes through. It looks breezy as well as highs end up in the middle 60s. Overnight lows hang out near 50º.

Another disturbance pushes through on Friday, bringing showers and storms back to the region as we head through the day. We’ll likely see another Wind Advisory as gusts 40-50 mph help usher in highs near 70°. We also need to keep an eye on the potential for strong storms with the dynamics that we have in play. Stay tuned for the latest on that. After that system pushes through, we cool down considerably, with plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 40s to near 50° on Saturday, slowly moderating through the weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.