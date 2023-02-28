Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder

Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's "The Wire."
By WCVB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A man has been charged in Massachusetts in connection to a cold case murder, thanks to DNA, a GPS tracker and a sweet potato.

Forty-year-old Devarus Hampton was charged Monday. The charges come 12 years to the day after Todd Lampley was found shot to death in 2011.

The lead that resulted in Hampton’s arrest was a phone tied to the name Marlo Stanfield, a fictional character in the HBO series “The Wire.”

In the show, a potato was used as a silencer.

Investigators found a sweet potato at the real scene of Lampley’s murder.

According to officials, the sweet potato had Hampton’s DNA on it.

Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime.

They also say GPS tracking puts him at a pond where a gun was later recovered.

Hampton is being held without bail. He has a court date scheduled for April 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive
14 arrests whitley
Multi-agency effort leads to 14 arrests in Whitley County
James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
Mall walkers are helping to keep one SEKY mall alive

Latest News

Whitley County Hearing - 6:00 p.m.
Whitley County Hearing - 6:00 p.m.
Whitley County Hearing - 4:00 p.m.
Whitley County Hearing - 4:00 p.m.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - February 27, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Grace Ledington - February 27, 2023
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices