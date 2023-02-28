Police: Man tips waitress for meal before robbing Waffle House

Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.
Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – Oklahoma police said a man was arrested after he paid for a meal and even tipped the waitress before deciding to rob a Waffle House.

The Tulsa Police Department made a post on Facebook saying officers responded to a call for an armed robbery just before noon on Thursday.

On the way to the restaurant, officers said they saw what appeared to be the suspect running southbound along a retaining wall of the highway. Police later identified him as Victor DonJuan Medina.

Authorities took Medina into custody and recovered a gun he was carrying.

During an investigation, police said they found out Medina ate at the Waffle House before the robbery. He paid for his meal and even tipped the waitress before pulling a gun on an employee, demanding cash from the register and running out.

Police said Medina was charged with robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive
14 arrests whitley
Multi-agency effort leads to 14 arrests in Whitley County
James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
Mall walkers are helping to keep one SEKY mall alive

Latest News

Whitley County Hearing - 6:00 p.m.
Whitley County Hearing - 6:00 p.m.
Whitley County Hearing - 4:00 p.m.
Whitley County Hearing - 4:00 p.m.
A 92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for the NOAA since 1965.
92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 60 years
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
White House: No more TikTok on government devices within 30 days
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visits the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky on the campus...
Governor Andy Beshear tours upgrades at Challenger Learning Center