Police asking for help to find suspect accused in burglary case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a man they believe burglarized a Laurel County store.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect broke into the Pit Stop Market west of London in the early morning hours of February 19th.

They did not release any other information other than the search for the suspect is ongoing.

If you have seen him, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600, message the Facebook page or submit a tip on their new app.

The photo of the suspect is in the Facebook post attached below.

