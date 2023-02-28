Police asking for help to find suspect accused in burglary case

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a man they believe burglarized a Laurel County store.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect broke into the Pit Stop Market west of London in the early morning hours of February 19th.

They did not release any other information other than the search for the suspect is ongoing.

If you have seen him, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600, message the Facebook page or submit a tip on their new app.

The photo of the suspect is in the Facebook post attached below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Southern Kentucky man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Whitley Co. Arrest
Whitley County parents arrested following overdose
Kenneth "Kenny" Ray Payne was found dead Sunday evening, February 26, 2023.
Missing Buchanan County man found dead
14 arrests whitley
Multi-agency effort leads to 14 arrests in Whitley County

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel County woman threatens to kill deputy during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
‘You will have to shoot me’ Suspect fights with deputy during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Suspect in deadly shooting involving several police officers dead by suicide
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
Three facing drug charges after police find more than 20 grams of meth inside home