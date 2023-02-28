Police: Arrest made in 2022 Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested a woman in connection to a 2022 homicide.

Police arrested and charged 35-year-old Jennifer Kashuba on Monday.

In February of 2022, Lexington police and fire departments were called to the Stonebridge Apartment Complex off of Cambridge Drive.

According to Kashuba’s arrest citation, someone who lived in that complex found human remains near a dumpster in front of the parking lot.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told WKYT the body was found wrapped in plastic and partially decomposed. Ginn has now confirmed the victim died from a stab wound to the chest. Lexington police have been investigating this case as a homicide.

Their investigation led them to Kashuba as a suspect. Kashuba’s arrest citation says during an interview with police, Kashuba confessed to stabbing the victim once in the chest, causing his death.

Kashuba is facing murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence charges.

The coroner says the victim is a young male. His name has not yet been released.

