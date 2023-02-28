Oscar Tshiebwe named SEC Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Oscar Tshiebwe picked up his second conference POTW honor of the season after two strong wins.

This is the sixth SEC weekly honor for a Wildcat this season.

In two games, Tshiebwe averaged a double-double and shot 87% from the field.

Tshiebwe will be among the six Wildcats honored at Senior Night on Wednesday, March 1 against Vanderbilt.

