Oscar Tshiebwe named SEC Player of the Week
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Oscar Tshiebwe picked up his second conference POTW honor of the season after two strong wins.
This is the sixth SEC weekly honor for a Wildcat this season.
In two games, Tshiebwe averaged a double-double and shot 87% from the field.
Tshiebwe will be among the six Wildcats honored at Senior Night on Wednesday, March 1 against Vanderbilt.
