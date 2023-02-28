Morehead State picks up multiple conference honors ahead of OVC Tournament

Preston Spradlin signs an extension.
Preston Spradlin signs an extension.(Morehead State Athletics.)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Head coach Preston Spradlin was named conference coach of the year among several other honors for the Eagles.

Mark Freeman was chosen as OVC Player of the Year and Alex Gross as Defensive Player of the Year. Both players were named to the First-Team All-OVC.

The Ohio Valley Conference named Spradlin as Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.

The Eagles received a double bye in this year’s conference tournament and will play in the semifinals on Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

